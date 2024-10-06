Reddy Counters PM Modi's Loan Waiver Remarks

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on the state's farmer loan waivers. The Prime Minister had suggested that farmers in Telangana were still awaiting relief.

Reddy, addressing a letter to Modi, expressed his dismay at the PM's statements, highlighting the successful implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme. He stated that loans below Rs 2 lakh have been completely waived, impacting over 22 lakh farmers and amounting to Rs 17,869.22 crore.

He reinforced his government's dedication to farmer welfare and solicited PM Modi's support in furthering agricultural growth in Telangana. Meanwhile, Reddy is set to visit Delhi to attend a meeting on left-wing extremism and meet Congress leaders.

