Left Menu

Empowering Punjab: Smartphone Storytelling Revolutionizes Regenerative Agriculture

PRANA project in Punjab is revolutionizing agriculture with smartphone storytelling workshops for its field teams. Conducted by Vertiver, these sessions enhance teams' storytelling skills to document and advocate for regenerative agriculture. This drives behavioral change, improving soil and water conservation while reducing emissions and creating job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:26 IST
Empowering Punjab: Smartphone Storytelling Revolutionizes Regenerative Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an endeavor to revolutionize agriculture, Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS) through its PRANA project is empowering field teams in Punjab with advanced smartphone storytelling skills. The workshops, facilitated by Vertiver, enhance the team's ability to effectively document and promote regenerative agriculture practices.

Aimed at fostering behavioral change, the workshops equip 50 field members across 18 districts with sophisticated storytelling techniques. These efforts contribute significantly to improving soil and water quality, reducing air pollution, and creating employment opportunities while also preserving essential natural resources in the region.

PRANA's initiative, now in its third year, combines capacity building with behavior change communications to set new standards in sustainable farming. By engaging over 6,000 field teams and working closely with farmers and officials, PRANA aims to enhance climate resilience and reduce agricultural burnings while ensuring impactful and measurable goals are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025