Empowering Punjab: Smartphone Storytelling Revolutionizes Regenerative Agriculture
PRANA project in Punjab is revolutionizing agriculture with smartphone storytelling workshops for its field teams. Conducted by Vertiver, these sessions enhance teams' storytelling skills to document and advocate for regenerative agriculture. This drives behavioral change, improving soil and water conservation while reducing emissions and creating job opportunities.
In an endeavor to revolutionize agriculture, Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS) through its PRANA project is empowering field teams in Punjab with advanced smartphone storytelling skills. The workshops, facilitated by Vertiver, enhance the team's ability to effectively document and promote regenerative agriculture practices.
Aimed at fostering behavioral change, the workshops equip 50 field members across 18 districts with sophisticated storytelling techniques. These efforts contribute significantly to improving soil and water quality, reducing air pollution, and creating employment opportunities while also preserving essential natural resources in the region.
PRANA's initiative, now in its third year, combines capacity building with behavior change communications to set new standards in sustainable farming. By engaging over 6,000 field teams and working closely with farmers and officials, PRANA aims to enhance climate resilience and reduce agricultural burnings while ensuring impactful and measurable goals are met.
(With inputs from agencies.)
