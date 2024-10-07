Left Menu

Triumphant Cheers in Tunis as Saied Claims Election Victory Amid Controversy

Kais Saied's supporters celebrated his apparent victory in Tunisia despite confusion around exit polls. With two rivals, including a jailed opponent, Saied leads with 89.2% as per Sigma's poll. Electoral tensions remain high, with criticism about democratic erosion under Saied's power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 02:44 IST
Triumphant Cheers in Tunis as Saied Claims Election Victory Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Tunis, jubilant supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied filled the streets on Sunday night following exit polls suggesting a landslide victory in the recent election. Saied, who ran against two rivals—one currently imprisoned—secured a leading 89.2% of the votes according to a Sigma broadcasting survey.

Despite the celebrations, challenges to democratic norms persist in Tunisia, as critics accuse Saied of rolling back freedoms gained since the Arab Spring. With low voter turnout reflecting widespread political disillusionment, many fear that democratic institutions are at risk of erosion under Saied's leadership.

Meanwhile, both Saied's opponents refuted the reliability of the exit poll results. As supporters raised images of the president and national flags, expressing hopes for nation-building, the opposition remained skeptical, citing concerns over recent legal changes that favor Saied's rule amid an atmosphere of political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024