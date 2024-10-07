Triumphant Cheers in Tunis as Saied Claims Election Victory Amid Controversy

In the heart of Tunis, jubilant supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied filled the streets on Sunday night following exit polls suggesting a landslide victory in the recent election. Saied, who ran against two rivals—one currently imprisoned—secured a leading 89.2% of the votes according to a Sigma broadcasting survey.

Despite the celebrations, challenges to democratic norms persist in Tunisia, as critics accuse Saied of rolling back freedoms gained since the Arab Spring. With low voter turnout reflecting widespread political disillusionment, many fear that democratic institutions are at risk of erosion under Saied's leadership.

Meanwhile, both Saied's opponents refuted the reliability of the exit poll results. As supporters raised images of the president and national flags, expressing hopes for nation-building, the opposition remained skeptical, citing concerns over recent legal changes that favor Saied's rule amid an atmosphere of political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)