Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Sets Eyes on Europe with Prague Visit

Former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen will visit the Czech Republic, a move highlighting her ongoing role in strengthening Taiwan's ties with Europe despite China's disapproval. Her visit includes a speech at Forum 2000 and meetings with European leaders amid tense China-Taiwan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 06:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 06:01 IST
Tsai Ing-wen

Rumors swirl as former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen plans a pivotal trip to the Czech Republic later this month. Sources reveal her agenda involves delivering a keynote speech at the renowned Forum 2000 in Prague, further cementing Taiwan's relationship with Eastern and Central Europe.

This visit comes at a sensitive time due to the current geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, sparked by China's military maneuvers during Tsai's tenure. Tsai's visit to Prague, seen as a strategic move by Taiwan to bolster connections with European allies, underscores the island's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Tsai, a prominent member of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, aims to meet with senior European politicians, despite Beijing's disapproval. Her schedule also includes visits to two other European countries as part of her broader mission to expand Taiwan's international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

