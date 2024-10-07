Arab and Muslim Voter Dilemma: Could Kamala Harris Face Election Setback?

Amidst growing frustration over U.S. policies supporting Israel, Arab American and Muslim voters may influence Vice President Kamala Harris's election outcome, as per Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

With a stalemate in polls between Harris and Trump, Stein's support is rising among these communities in key states like Michigan and Arizona.

Stein argues that Democrats must advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and halt arms sales to Israel to regain voter support, but such measures remain missing. Both parties face criticism for failing to address key voter concerns.

