Arab and Muslim Voter Dilemma: Could Kamala Harris Face Election Setback?

Widespread anger among Arab Americans and Muslims over U.S. support for Israel could impact Kamala Harris's election prospects. Green Party candidate Jill Stein has gained support among these groups in battleground states, potentially jeopardizing Harris's bid. Both Democrats and Republicans face voter skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 07:57 IST
Kamala Harris

Amidst growing frustration over U.S. policies supporting Israel, Arab American and Muslim voters may influence Vice President Kamala Harris's election outcome, as per Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

With a stalemate in polls between Harris and Trump, Stein's support is rising among these communities in key states like Michigan and Arizona.

Stein argues that Democrats must advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and halt arms sales to Israel to regain voter support, but such measures remain missing. Both parties face criticism for failing to address key voter concerns.

