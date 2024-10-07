Left Menu

Maldivian President's Historic Diplomatic Mission in India

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was warmly welcomed in India, marking his first official bilateral visit. Accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, Muizzu paid homage at Rajghat and will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral and international issues, enhancing India-Maldives relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:15 IST
Maldivian President's Historic Diplomatic Mission in India
President Mohamed Muizzu
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of diplomatic significance, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was extended a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbolizing strong Indo-Maldivian ties. President Muizzu, alongside First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, arrived in India on Sunday evening for his inaugural bilateral visit since attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June.

During his stay, President Muizzu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. This visit is intended to further reinforce the long-standing India-Maldives bilateral partnership, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ahead of pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism regarding the outcomes, predicting a 'new impetus' to the friendly relationship between the two nations. These talks will address a range of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024