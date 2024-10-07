Maldivian President's Historic Diplomatic Mission in India

In a gesture of diplomatic significance, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was extended a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbolizing strong Indo-Maldivian ties. President Muizzu, alongside First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, arrived in India on Sunday evening for his inaugural bilateral visit since attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June.

During his stay, President Muizzu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. This visit is intended to further reinforce the long-standing India-Maldives bilateral partnership, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ahead of pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism regarding the outcomes, predicting a 'new impetus' to the friendly relationship between the two nations. These talks will address a range of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)