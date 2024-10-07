Maldivian President's Historic Diplomatic Mission in India
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was warmly welcomed in India, marking his first official bilateral visit. Accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, Muizzu paid homage at Rajghat and will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral and international issues, enhancing India-Maldives relations.
In a gesture of diplomatic significance, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was extended a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbolizing strong Indo-Maldivian ties. President Muizzu, alongside First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, arrived in India on Sunday evening for his inaugural bilateral visit since attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June.
During his stay, President Muizzu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. This visit is intended to further reinforce the long-standing India-Maldives bilateral partnership, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Ahead of pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism regarding the outcomes, predicting a 'new impetus' to the friendly relationship between the two nations. These talks will address a range of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest.
