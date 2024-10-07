Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sons in Land for Job Case

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap in the contentious 'land for job' money laundering case. Released on a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each, their next court appearance is scheduled for October 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:11 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has approved bail for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, implicated in the widespread 'land for job' money laundering scandal. The court required a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each and an equivalent surety bond for their release.

Special judge Vishal Gogne, presiding over the case, also granted bail to other accused individuals. The case has been slated for further hearing on October 25. Tejashwi Yadav, expressing optimism about the outcome, alleged political conspiracy and misuse of agencies, emphasizing that there is no substantial evidence against them.

Despite summons being issued previously to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi, and other accused parties, the court emphasized that sufficient evidence exists to continue judicial proceedings involving them. Noteworthy allegations include involvement in dubious transactions for securing railways jobs in exchange for land from various applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

