Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Extends Wishes for Champai Soren's Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to check on his health after Soren was hospitalized due to blood sugar issues. Soren is recovering at Tata Main Hospital. Both Jharkhand's current Chief Minister and JMM leaders have wished him well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:35 IST
Prime Minister Modi Extends Wishes for Champai Soren's Recovery
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out on Monday to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, following Soren's hospitalization for health complications related to low blood sugar levels.

Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday night after experiencing dizziness. The Prime Minister's call, which extended wishes for a speedy recovery, was confirmed by a close aide of Soren.

Currently, Soren's condition is deemed stable and improving, according to hospital officials. Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with JMM leaders, also expressed their hopes for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024