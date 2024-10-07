Prime Minister Modi Extends Wishes for Champai Soren's Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out on Monday to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, following Soren's hospitalization for health complications related to low blood sugar levels.

Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday night after experiencing dizziness. The Prime Minister's call, which extended wishes for a speedy recovery, was confirmed by a close aide of Soren.

Currently, Soren's condition is deemed stable and improving, according to hospital officials. Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with JMM leaders, also expressed their hopes for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)