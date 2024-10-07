Fiscal Warfare: Tax Shares or Political Power Plays in Himachal Pradesh?
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu argues that revenue deficit grants and tax shares belong to Himachal Pradesh, countering Union Minister J P Nadda's claims. Sukhu contends that these funds are not favors from the central government but entitlements, amid allegations and political tensions regarding fund allocation and administrative policies.
In a heated exchange, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that revenue deficit grants and tax shares are the state's rights, not handouts from the central government. This rebuttal came in response to Union Health Minister J P Nadda's claims that the state cannot function without central support.
Sukhu emphasized the federal nature of India, asserting that states are entitled to a share of taxes since the central government collects these from them. He argued that the funds released to Himachal Pradesh are rightful entitlements of the state and criticized Nadda's statements as ill-advised.
Sukhu also addressed the political climate, highlighting attacks following recent Enforcement Directorate raids, and rebutted claims of improper fiscal management, including the alleged imposition of a so-called 'toilet tax'. He assured that essential subsidies remain intact, criticizing misinformation during the electoral season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
