Key Political Dialogue: Naidu Meets Modi

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), N Chandrababu Naidu, held a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions were centered around pressing regional issues.

Strategically, Naidu aimed to address the formation of a Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, alongside advocating for the merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL Ltd. Additionally, he sought urgent financial assistance to aid flood-affected areas in the state.

The TDP's alliance with the ruling BJP adds significant weight to these discussions, as Naidu pushes for outcomes benefitting Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)