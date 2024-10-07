Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss crucial topics, including the Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, the merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL, and relief funds for flood-affected areas. Naidu's party, TDP, is a primary ally of BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:52 IST
Key Political Dialogue: Naidu Meets Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), N Chandrababu Naidu, held a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions were centered around pressing regional issues.

Strategically, Naidu aimed to address the formation of a Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, alongside advocating for the merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL Ltd. Additionally, he sought urgent financial assistance to aid flood-affected areas in the state.

The TDP's alliance with the ruling BJP adds significant weight to these discussions, as Naidu pushes for outcomes benefitting Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

