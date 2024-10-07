Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Faces Financial Crisis Amid Election Buzz

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, claims the state must borrow funds to pay employee salaries, sparking criticism of the Mahayuti government's fiscal management. The Opposition accuses the government of violating fiscal norms through welfare spending. Patole also reported progress in seat-sharing talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:07 IST
Maharashtra Government Faces Financial Crisis Amid Election Buzz
  • Country:
  • India

Nana Patole, Congress president of Maharashtra, has claimed that the state government is forced to borrow money to meet its salary obligations amidst a mounting financial crisis.

The Opposition has criticized the Mahayuti government for what they describe as fiscal irresponsibility, alleging misuse of funds on welfare measures like the monthly cash transfer scheme for women, in contravention of fiscal norms.

Patole assured reporters that negotiations over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies continue smoothly, and expressed hope for electoral improvements in Maharashtra following positive outcomes anticipated in other state polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024