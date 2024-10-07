Maharashtra Government Faces Financial Crisis Amid Election Buzz

Nana Patole, Congress president of Maharashtra, has claimed that the state government is forced to borrow money to meet its salary obligations amidst a mounting financial crisis.

The Opposition has criticized the Mahayuti government for what they describe as fiscal irresponsibility, alleging misuse of funds on welfare measures like the monthly cash transfer scheme for women, in contravention of fiscal norms.

Patole assured reporters that negotiations over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies continue smoothly, and expressed hope for electoral improvements in Maharashtra following positive outcomes anticipated in other state polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)