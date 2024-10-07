Berlin's Divided Stand: EU Tariffs and Germany's Waning Influence

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to support EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles has failed to sway fellow EU members, casting a spotlight on Berlin's diminishing power in European policymaking.

Germany stood nearly alone, with only four other EU members, in opposing the tariffs despite lobbying from its carmakers heavily reliant on the Chinese market. This decision contrasts with the united front led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel a decade ago.

Berlin's internal discord, alongside its waning influence, underscores the challenges facing the German economy and its potential impact on EU unity. Analysts stress the importance of a cohesive European stance, urging continued negotiation with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)