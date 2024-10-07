Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over J&K Nominations

BJP leader Sofi Mohammad Yousuf announced that all five members nominated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be from the BJP. The nominations include prominent party leaders, sparking opposition from other parties during the government formation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, Sofi Mohammad Yousuf, a BJP leader, declared that the five individuals nominated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hail from their party.

Yousuf confirmed that the nominated members are aligned with the BJP, emphasizing the party's hold given their central government influence. He identified those nominated as Ashok Kaul, Rajni Sethi, Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi, and the J-K Mahila Morcha president.

Amid claims of finalized nominations, Yousuf mentioned they've secured these seats. However, this declaration comes after several political factions voiced intent to contest the BJP's move during the government formation phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

