Controversy Brews Over J&K Nominations

In a developing controversy, Sofi Mohammad Yousuf, a BJP leader, declared that the five individuals nominated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hail from their party.

Yousuf confirmed that the nominated members are aligned with the BJP, emphasizing the party's hold given their central government influence. He identified those nominated as Ashok Kaul, Rajni Sethi, Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi, and the J-K Mahila Morcha president.

Amid claims of finalized nominations, Yousuf mentioned they've secured these seats. However, this declaration comes after several political factions voiced intent to contest the BJP's move during the government formation phase.

