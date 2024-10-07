Political Tensions Rise as Opposition Leader Challenges State's Financial Claims

In a heated political exchange, Himachal Pradesh's opposition leader Jairam Thakur has fiercely contested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's accusations against the central government. Thakur described the allegations of financial neglect as 'baseless', criticizing the state government's dependency on central funds for salaries and pensions.

The Chief Minister's argument centers around Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) and shares in central taxes, which Sukhu insists are entitlements of the state, not favors from the Union government. He underscored that these funds derive from state taxes, reinforcing his stance that they are a right.

Thakur, countering Sukhu's narrative, highlighted an interest-free loan from the centre as a significant assistance gesture. He also lambasted the state government for its handling of health care and job appointments, adding that ongoing delayed payments are causing widespread issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)