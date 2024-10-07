Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Opposition Leader Challenges State's Financial Claims

Himachal opposition leader Jairam Thakur refuted claims made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu against the central government over alleged non-disbursement of financial assistance. Thakur stressed the state's reliance on central funds for paying salaries and pensions, while Sukhu maintained that these funds are the state's right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:14 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Opposition Leader Challenges State's Financial Claims
Jairam Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Himachal Pradesh's opposition leader Jairam Thakur has fiercely contested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's accusations against the central government. Thakur described the allegations of financial neglect as 'baseless', criticizing the state government's dependency on central funds for salaries and pensions.

The Chief Minister's argument centers around Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) and shares in central taxes, which Sukhu insists are entitlements of the state, not favors from the Union government. He underscored that these funds derive from state taxes, reinforcing his stance that they are a right.

Thakur, countering Sukhu's narrative, highlighted an interest-free loan from the centre as a significant assistance gesture. He also lambasted the state government for its handling of health care and job appointments, adding that ongoing delayed payments are causing widespread issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024