Political Tensions Escalate Over Protests Against Andaman Governor

Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of Port Blair on Monday as tension mounted ahead of a protest march led by BJP MP Bishn Pada Ray. The march, demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, is set to culminate at Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

The South Andaman district administration announced the measures, emphasizing the prevention of any gatherings that could lead to public disorder. The administration's notification restricts the assembly of individuals exceeding five persons in designated areas to maintain public order.

Ray criticized the lack of developmental work since Joshi's tenure began in 2017, urging the public to support the protest by keeping businesses closed during the march. Ray had previously staged a dharna outside Raj Niwas, citing various administrative grievances.

