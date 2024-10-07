Political Tensions Escalate Over Protests Against Andaman Governor
Prohibitory orders were issued in Port Blair ahead of a protest march led by BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray, demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi. The South Andaman district administration cited the need to maintain public order and prevent gatherings that could disrupt daily life.
- Country:
- India
Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of Port Blair on Monday as tension mounted ahead of a protest march led by BJP MP Bishn Pada Ray. The march, demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, is set to culminate at Raj Niwas on Tuesday.
The South Andaman district administration announced the measures, emphasizing the prevention of any gatherings that could lead to public disorder. The administration's notification restricts the assembly of individuals exceeding five persons in designated areas to maintain public order.
Ray criticized the lack of developmental work since Joshi's tenure began in 2017, urging the public to support the protest by keeping businesses closed during the march. Ray had previously staged a dharna outside Raj Niwas, citing various administrative grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Orders Major Police Reshuffle Amid Rising Tensions
Justice Manmohan administered oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
Protests Ignite Against Andaman's Lieutenant Governor
Senior Army Officer Briefs J&K Lieutenant Governor on Security Situation