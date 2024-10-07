Left Menu

Congress Cash Flow in 2024 Elections: A Spending Spree

The Congress party reported spending approximately Rs 585 crore during the 2024 Lok Sabha and simultaneous state elections. Major spending areas included media campaigns, advertisements, virtual campaigns, and air travel for key figures. Despite financial constraints, they emerged as the principal opposition with 99 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:07 IST
Congress Cash Flow in 2024 Elections: A Spending Spree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, facing financial challenges before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spent around Rs 585 crore on both parliamentary and state polls. A significant portion, about 70%, went towards media campaigns and advertisements.

According to their election expenditure report, Congress allocated Rs 410 crore to traditional advertising and an additional Rs 46 crore for virtual campaigns via social media and apps. Air travel for prominent campaign figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cost the party roughly Rs 105 crore.

Despite financial hurdles, including frozen bank accounts due to past tax disputes, Congress secured 99 seats, making them the leading opposition party, while the BJP retained power for a third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024