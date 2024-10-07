Congress Cash Flow in 2024 Elections: A Spending Spree

The Congress party, facing financial challenges before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spent around Rs 585 crore on both parliamentary and state polls. A significant portion, about 70%, went towards media campaigns and advertisements.

According to their election expenditure report, Congress allocated Rs 410 crore to traditional advertising and an additional Rs 46 crore for virtual campaigns via social media and apps. Air travel for prominent campaign figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cost the party roughly Rs 105 crore.

Despite financial hurdles, including frozen bank accounts due to past tax disputes, Congress secured 99 seats, making them the leading opposition party, while the BJP retained power for a third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)