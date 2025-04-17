CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Centre Advertisements
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) urges coaching centres to follow guidelines, preventing false advertising and misleading claims. CCPA imposes penalties on violators to ensure transparency and protect consumer rights in the education sector.
In an assertive move to uphold integrity, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed coaching centres across the nation to adhere to established guidelines, specifically targeting exaggerated and misleading advertising tactics.
Amidst a wave of complaints following the announcement of IIT-JEE and NEET results, the CCPA has intensified its regulatory measures, warning against deceptive practices which tend to promise guaranteed success or exaggerated outcomes without clear disclaimers.
Recent infractions have prompted the CCPA to issue notices to several coaching institutes, uncovering issues ranging from guaranteed placements to consumer rights violations. To tackle these challenges, CCPA has issued penalties amounting to Rs 77.60 lakh and ordered immediate discontinuation of misleading advertisements.
