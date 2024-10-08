Left Menu

Kais Saied's Controversial Landslide Victory in Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied secured re-election with 90.7% of the vote amidst a controversial campaign where numerous opponents were jailed. Low voter turnout reflected a boycott by detractors. The election commission faced criticism over candidate exclusions, highlighting concerns regarding democratic erosion since the 2011 Arab Spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:47 IST
Kais Saied's Controversial Landslide Victory in Tunisia
Kais Saied
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has been re-elected with an overwhelming majority, securing 90.7% of votes announced on Monday. The campaign was marked by the imprisonment of Saied's opponents, journalists, activists, and lawyers.

The Independent High Authority for Elections reported a 28.8% voter turnout, reflecting widespread boycott among Saied's critics. This election marks Tunisia's third presidential race since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

Criticism has been directed at the election commission for its selective candidate approval and disregard for court instructions, fueling concerns about the nation's democratic backslide under Saied's presidency since July 2021 when he consolidated executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024