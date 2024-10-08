Kais Saied's Controversial Landslide Victory in Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has been re-elected with an overwhelming majority, securing 90.7% of votes announced on Monday. The campaign was marked by the imprisonment of Saied's opponents, journalists, activists, and lawyers.

The Independent High Authority for Elections reported a 28.8% voter turnout, reflecting widespread boycott among Saied's critics. This election marks Tunisia's third presidential race since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

Criticism has been directed at the election commission for its selective candidate approval and disregard for court instructions, fueling concerns about the nation's democratic backslide under Saied's presidency since July 2021 when he consolidated executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)