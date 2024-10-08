North Carolina Implements Flexible Voting Amid Hurricane Helene Aftermath
Officials in North Carolina introduced changes to facilitate voting in hurricane-affected areas, allowing flexibility in early voting and mail options ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election. These measures aim to ensure accessibility in counties hit by Hurricane Helene, which has severely disrupted infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 03:06 IST
Election officials in North Carolina have approved measures to accommodate voters in regions impacted by Hurricane Helene ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5.
The state has enacted changes allowing more voting flexibility, especially in western areas devastated by the hurricane.
This initiative aims to ensure residents can vote, with options to modify early voting locations and hours while allowing absentee ballot pickups at multiple sites. The state endeavors to provide accessible voting despite challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigns as part of power transition following presidential election.
Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena Resigns After Presidential Election
Russia's AI-Driven Tactics in U.S. Presidential Election
Countdown to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Key Events and Dates
Moldova's Presidential Election: A Crucial Test for EU Aspirations