North Carolina Implements Flexible Voting Amid Hurricane Helene Aftermath

Election officials in North Carolina have approved measures to accommodate voters in regions impacted by Hurricane Helene ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

The state has enacted changes allowing more voting flexibility, especially in western areas devastated by the hurricane.

This initiative aims to ensure residents can vote, with options to modify early voting locations and hours while allowing absentee ballot pickups at multiple sites. The state endeavors to provide accessible voting despite challenging conditions.

