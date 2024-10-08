Election Manipulation: The Silent Battle in American Democracy

Intelligence officials have sounded the alarm over foreign interference in U.S. congressional elections. They claim that countries such as Russia, China, and Cuba are actively trying to manipulate the outcome by supporting or undermining specific candidates through influence operations.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence indicated that these nations are targeting races crucial to their national security interests. The threat extends beyond the presidential election, as outlined in a newly released report on foreign election threats.

Disinformation campaigns, including false claims and propaganda, are being employed to sway public opinion and create divisiveness in key congressional races. Officials stress that influence operations, alongside cyberattacks, remain significant threats to U.S. election integrity in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)