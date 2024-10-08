NCP (SP) Faces Rift Over Indapur Candidate Announcement

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is facing internal discord following Sharad Pawar's announcement of Harshavardhan Patil as a candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The move has sparked tension among party members who were eyeing the Indapur seat.

Local NCP (SP) workers expressed their dissatisfaction, threatening potential upheaval if the decision stood. Pravin Mane, Appasaheb Jagdale, and others questioned their exclusion from the candidacy despite their steadfast commitment during MP Supriya Sule's campaign.

Sule, addressing the unrest, stated her willingness to address the concerns of the discontented members. Meanwhile, a planned meeting on October 11 aims to gauge local sentiment in Indapur, a seat previously held by Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)