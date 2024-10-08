Left Menu

NCP (SP) Faces Rift Over Indapur Candidate Announcement

Sharad Pawar's announcement of Harshavardhan Patil's candidacy for the Maharashtra assembly polls has upset several Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members eyeing the Indapur seat. Local party workers threaten internal upheaval unless the decision is reconsidered. Sule assures resolution of growing discontent among members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:25 IST
NCP (SP) Faces Rift Over Indapur Candidate Announcement
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is facing internal discord following Sharad Pawar's announcement of Harshavardhan Patil as a candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The move has sparked tension among party members who were eyeing the Indapur seat.

Local NCP (SP) workers expressed their dissatisfaction, threatening potential upheaval if the decision stood. Pravin Mane, Appasaheb Jagdale, and others questioned their exclusion from the candidacy despite their steadfast commitment during MP Supriya Sule's campaign.

Sule, addressing the unrest, stated her willingness to address the concerns of the discontented members. Meanwhile, a planned meeting on October 11 aims to gauge local sentiment in Indapur, a seat previously held by Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024