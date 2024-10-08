Left Menu

Port Blair Tensions Rise: BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray's Call for Change

Prohibitory orders were issued in Port Blair under Section 163 of BNSS as BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray plans a protest march against Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi. The administration aims to prevent public disorder by restricting gatherings. Ray criticizes Joshi's inaction and urges local support.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued in portions of Port Blair due to a planned protest by BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray. Set to lead the march to Raj Niwas, Ray demands the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, citing administrative inaction.

The South Andaman district administration, in its notification, stated that 'immediate preventive measures' were enforced to avert potential public disorder or disruptions. The directive restricts assemblies of more than five individuals in strategic areas to maintain public order.

Ray claims that no significant development has been observed in the Union Territory since Joshi's appointment in 2017. Urging business closures in support of his protest, Ray criticized Joshi's engagement in personal leisure over pressing regional needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

