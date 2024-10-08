Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of Air Force Day, acknowledging their exceptional bravery and professionalism.

The day is celebrated annually to honor the anniversary of the Air Force's establishment and the sacrifices made by its warriors.

In his message on the platform X, Modi articulated, 'Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)