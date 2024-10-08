Hooda Claims Congress Victory Amid Close Haryana Race

Amidst a tense electoral climate in Haryana, Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence on Tuesday that his party is set to form the government independently, despite emerging trends showing the BJP crossing the halfway mark.

In a statement made to the press in Rohtak, former Chief Minister Hooda affirmed that the Congress party is poised to achieve a majority on its own, dismissing the need for external support to establish governance.

Hooda credited the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and the crucial role played by the people of Haryana for the anticipated Congress victory. As of the latest updates from the Election Commission, BJP was leading with 49 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress was ahead in 35 seats, with Independents, BSP, and INLD sharing the remainder.

(With inputs from agencies.)