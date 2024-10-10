Trump Champions Overseas Tax Breaks in Bid to Woo Voters

In a strategic move to garner votes from American expatriates, Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to provide significant tax breaks to US citizens living overseas.

Announced in a video by Republicans Overseas CEO Solomon Yue, Trump's proposal aims to relieve citizens of the burden of double taxation—a policy that requires Americans abroad to pay taxes both in the US and their country of residence.

The announcement adds to Trump's series of targeted tax initiatives, although his broader tax strategy continues to favor corporations and wealthier individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)