Finance Minister Kato to Attend Crucial Global Economic Meetings

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has announced his attendance at major financial gatherings, including the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of 20 (G20) meetings, as well as those hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. These events are scheduled for later this month.

During a press briefing, Minister Kato detailed his plans to visit Washington from October 23 to 27 in order to participate in these influential economic forums.

Kato expressed his intention to foster connections with other finance ministers and engage in discussions on a range of critical global economic and financial challenges.

