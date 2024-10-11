Finance Minister Kato to Attend Crucial Global Economic Meetings
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed he would participate in global meetings, including the G7, G20, IMF, and World Bank later this month. He aims to strengthen international relations and address significant economic and financial topics during his visit to Washington from October 23-27.
- Japan
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has announced his attendance at major financial gatherings, including the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of 20 (G20) meetings, as well as those hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. These events are scheduled for later this month.
During a press briefing, Minister Kato detailed his plans to visit Washington from October 23 to 27 in order to participate in these influential economic forums.
Kato expressed his intention to foster connections with other finance ministers and engage in discussions on a range of critical global economic and financial challenges.
