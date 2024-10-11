Strengthening Indo-Thai Ties: A Diplomatic Exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial discussions with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, focusing on boosting trade and cultural linkages between India and Thailand.

The diplomatic meeting took place on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit during Modi's two-day visit to Laos, where he attended the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

According to Modi, the talks explored various areas of cooperation, including defence, shipping, and digital innovations, underscoring the potential for stronger economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

