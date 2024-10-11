Modi Champions Peaceful Indo-Pacific Vision at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 19th East Asia Summit, called for the restoration of peace and stability in conflict-affected regions such as Eurasia and West Asia. He highlighted the severe impact ongoing wars have on the Global South countries and urged for peaceful solutions over military actions.

Modi stressed on the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, attributing its significance to regional peace and progress. He emphasized adherence to international laws, including UNCLOS, and advocated for the formulation of a robust and effective Code of Conduct for maritime activities without foreign policy restrictions.

In his address, the Indian prime minister underscored the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, urging collective efforts against terrorism. He announced humanitarian assistance in response to Typhoon Yagi and reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN unity. Modi concluded by inviting nations to participate in the upcoming higher education conclave at Nalanda, highlighting India's role in the region's future stability.

