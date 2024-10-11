Left Menu

Modi Champions Peaceful Indo-Pacific Vision at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, emphasized the need for peace and stability in conflict-ridden regions, particularly Eurasia and West Asia. He advocated for a peaceful, free, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, stressing the importance of diplomacy over warfare and calling for international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:07 IST
Modi Champions Peaceful Indo-Pacific Vision at East Asia Summit
Modi
  • Country:
  • Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 19th East Asia Summit, called for the restoration of peace and stability in conflict-affected regions such as Eurasia and West Asia. He highlighted the severe impact ongoing wars have on the Global South countries and urged for peaceful solutions over military actions.

Modi stressed on the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, attributing its significance to regional peace and progress. He emphasized adherence to international laws, including UNCLOS, and advocated for the formulation of a robust and effective Code of Conduct for maritime activities without foreign policy restrictions.

In his address, the Indian prime minister underscored the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, urging collective efforts against terrorism. He announced humanitarian assistance in response to Typhoon Yagi and reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN unity. Modi concluded by inviting nations to participate in the upcoming higher education conclave at Nalanda, highlighting India's role in the region's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024