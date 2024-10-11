Omar Abdullah Gears Up for Second Term in J-K's Coalition Government

Omar Abdullah, chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday to stake his claim for forming a National Conference-Congress government in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, presenting letters of support from coalition partners including Congress, emerged as the unanimous choice for leader of the NC legislature party, paving the way for his second term.

The coalition, having secured a majority with support from independents and the lone AAP MLA, is poised to form the government as Abdullah awaits the formalities for the upcoming oath ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)