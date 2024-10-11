Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Gears Up for Second Term in J-K's Coalition Government

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stake his claim for forming the National Conference-Congress alliance government. The coalition, comprising various parties and independent MLAs, holds a majority in the 95-member House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:16 IST
Omar Abdullah, chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday to stake his claim for forming a National Conference-Congress government in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, presenting letters of support from coalition partners including Congress, emerged as the unanimous choice for leader of the NC legislature party, paving the way for his second term.

The coalition, having secured a majority with support from independents and the lone AAP MLA, is poised to form the government as Abdullah awaits the formalities for the upcoming oath ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

