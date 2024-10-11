Left Menu

Greece Faces Surge in Migrant Crossings Amid Middle East Unrest

Over 230 migrants arrived in Greece recently by boat, with many traveling from eastern Libya. These crossings have raised concerns of increased migration due to Middle East conflicts. Despite the risks, migrants seek new routes to avoid heightened patrols, while Greece prepares for potential surges.

Athens | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Greece
  • Greece

More than 230 migrants arrived in Greece via small boats over a period of two days, according to authorities on Friday, marking a notable instance of a journey from North Africa to Greece's southern mainland.

The Greek government braces for a possible surge in migrant flows due to conflicts in the Middle East, but such an increase has not yet occurred.

Nearly half of the recent arrivals took a new, riskier route from eastern Libya, bypassing the common Turkey-Greece route. The migrants, who departed eastern Libya, were rescued south of Crete, adding to the 3,500 arrivals in Crete this year. Separately, 38 individuals from Benghazi reached Greece's mainland, with two Egyptians detained for potential smuggling involvement. Another 126 migrants reached the eastern Aegean islands of Tilos and Symi from Turkey. According to UNHCR, over 42,000 migrants have arrived in Greece this year, with Italy and Spain seeing higher numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

