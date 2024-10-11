AAP Mobilizes Booth Warriors for Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls by deploying 11 dedicated volunteers per booth to oversee the voting process. The strategy aims to reinforce support and communicate the achievements of the AAP government.

At a recent meeting at the party headquarters, AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak assessed the party's poll readiness and urged volunteers to stay committed to serving the people of Delhi. He emphasized that the AAP is determined to secure Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's re-election.

Pathak also advised party workers to remain focused on welfare activities and warned against potential political conspiracies from the BJP. The AAP's strategy targets a strong presence at every voting booth to ensure a sweeping victory in the capital.

