Poland's Controversial Asylum Suspension Plan Amidst Migration Tensions
Poland plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum to address illegal migration prompted by tensions with Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted the strategy is necessary, despite accusations of constitutional violations by activists. This move forms part of Poland's broader approach to migration since 2021.
Poland is set to temporarily halt the right to asylum, a move aimed at curbing illegal migration amid ongoing tensions with Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his intention to push this strategy during a congress held by his liberal Civic Coalition.
Tusk argued that the right to asylum is being exploited by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside smugglers, undermining its true essence. Poland has faced significant immigration challenges since 2021 due to a crisis attributed to Belarus and Russia, a claim both countries deny.
The strategy, characterized by tough migration policies since Tusk's government took office in December 2023, has received mixed reactions. While it has popular support within Poland, it has faced criticism from NGOs like Grupa Granica, which claim it violates constitutional rights by forcing migrants towards smugglers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
