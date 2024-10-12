Poland's Controversial Asylum Suspension Plan Amidst Migration Tensions

Poland is set to temporarily halt the right to asylum, a move aimed at curbing illegal migration amid ongoing tensions with Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his intention to push this strategy during a congress held by his liberal Civic Coalition.

Tusk argued that the right to asylum is being exploited by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside smugglers, undermining its true essence. Poland has faced significant immigration challenges since 2021 due to a crisis attributed to Belarus and Russia, a claim both countries deny.

The strategy, characterized by tough migration policies since Tusk's government took office in December 2023, has received mixed reactions. While it has popular support within Poland, it has faced criticism from NGOs like Grupa Granica, which claim it violates constitutional rights by forcing migrants towards smugglers.

