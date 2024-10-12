Kharge Accuses BJP of Terror Links Amidst Modi's Naxal Slur

In a fiery exchange, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of being a 'party of terrorists' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial characterization of Congress as run by a 'gang of urban Naxals'.

Kharge's comments came as a vehement retaliation to Modi's repeated claims, as he accused the BJP of engaging in heinous acts including lynching and atrocities against marginalized communities such as SC/STs.

Countering these accusations, senior BJP leader N Ravikumar challenged Kharge to a debate juxtaposing the handling of terrorism during Modi's decade-long tenure with that of the Manmohan Singh era, emphasizing a significant decline in terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)