Kamala Harris' Health Report Sparks Campaign Contrast With Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is in excellent health and fit to handle presidential duties, according to her physician Dr. Joshua Simmons. The health report aims to contrast Harris with Donald Trump, who has released limited health information. Harris has a history of minor allergies and follows preventive health measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris has been declared in "excellent health" by her physician, ensuring her capability to assume presidential responsibilities. Dr. Joshua Simmons highlighted her active lifestyle, noting her latest physical examination was "unremarkable." This disclosure is a strategic move to contrast Harris with former President Donald Trump, whose health disclosures remain minimal.

Simmons, Harris' primary care physician for over three years, reported a medical history of allergies and hives. Harris undergoes allergen immunotherapy and follows preventive care routines, including colonoscopies and mammograms, to maintain her health.

The release of Harris' health report coincides with recent scrutiny over Trump's health practices. Trump's failure to provide detailed health records, particularly after surviving an assassination attempt, has drawn criticism, especially when compared to Harris' transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

