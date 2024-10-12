Pakistan's Political Showdown: Tensions Rise Amid SCO Summit Protests

Tensions in Islamabad are escalating as the Pakistan government warns of using force against Imran Khan's party if they proceed with a planned protest coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The protest aims to demand the former prime minister's access to his legal team and a physician.

Security concerns have led to restricted meetings with Khan, incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that the government would employ all necessary measures to prevent disruptions during the summit, citing risks to national integrity.

Ministers criticized the protest call, labeling it political terrorism aimed at destabilizing the country. Despite these warnings, PTI remains firm on their demands, highlighting issues faced by Khan, which they say infringe on human rights and constitutional rights.

