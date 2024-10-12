Unifying Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Change

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah declared that the new government's primary goal in Jammu and Kashmir will be to foster unity and eliminate the divisive sentiments characterized by hatred following recent elections. Speaking on Saturday, Abdullah highlighted the urgency of reinstating harmony between the region's diverse communities.

Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood remains on the new administration's agenda, according to Abdullah. The NC-Congress coalition has staked its claim to governance, buoyed by support from CPI (Marxist), AAP, and independent lawmakers, after achieving a clear majority in the polls.

Addressing cultural integration, Abdullah expressed hopes for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, pledging governmental initiatives supporting reintegration and inclusivity. He asserts that the NC government will champion equal opportunities for all resident communities, aiming for comprehensive empowerment without discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)