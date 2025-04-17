SRMIST Elevates IoT Innovation with International Conference ICIOT 2025
The 5th International Conference on Internet of Things (ICIOT 2025) hosted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur highlights cross-border collaboration in IoT. The event includes discussions on quantum computing, environmental IoT devices, and a 75-satellite project, emphasizing industry-academia collaboration for innovative solutions.
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur inaugurated its 5th International Conference on the Internet of Things (ICIOT 2025), drawing global expertise to discuss the growing influence of IoT. The event highlights cross-border collaboration and academic excellence, featuring over 20 influential speakers from academia and industry.
Keynote addresses explored groundbreaking subjects like 'Quantum Computing and Industry 4.0' and 'Atmospheric-Based IoT Devices for Disaster Mitigation.' Industry leader Dr. Arumugam Murukiah and scientist Dr. Thota Narayana Rao provided insights into the impact of quantum technologies and environmental challenges like global warming and urbanization through IoT applications.
The theme of industry-academia collaboration resonated throughout the conference. Industry experts like Mr. P. K. Unnikrishnan emphasized the mutual benefits of partnerships with SRMIST, fostering a climate of innovation and sustainability. By hosting the ICIOT 2025, SRMIST strengthens its reputation as a pivotal center for IoT research and technology advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
