Kashmir Youth National Conference Reshuffle: A New Era Begins

The National Conference has taken decisive steps to revitalize its youth wing in Kashmir. On Monday, the party announced the dissolution of various Youth National Conference (YNC) committees, seeking to bring new energy and leadership to the forefront.

In a strategic move endorsed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the party's president, the dissolution affects the province, zonal, district, and block committees in Kashmir. Salman Ali Sagar, Hazratbal MLA, has been named the interim president of the YNC during this transitional period.

Sagar is working alongside senior leaders from the Kashmir Province. He has 30 days to recommend candidates for new roles at various levels. This reshuffle is part of a broader initiative to incorporate fresh faces into the party, replacing those who have risen to MLA status.

