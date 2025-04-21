Left Menu

Kashmir Youth National Conference Reshuffle: A New Era Begins

The National Conference disbanded the Kashmir chapter of its youth wing to bring new leadership. Salman Ali Sagar was appointed as interim president with a 30-day mandate to form new committees. The initiative aims to introduce fresh faces as several former office-bearers have advanced to MLA positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:21 IST
Kashmir Youth National Conference Reshuffle: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference has taken decisive steps to revitalize its youth wing in Kashmir. On Monday, the party announced the dissolution of various Youth National Conference (YNC) committees, seeking to bring new energy and leadership to the forefront.

In a strategic move endorsed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the party's president, the dissolution affects the province, zonal, district, and block committees in Kashmir. Salman Ali Sagar, Hazratbal MLA, has been named the interim president of the YNC during this transitional period.

Sagar is working alongside senior leaders from the Kashmir Province. He has 30 days to recommend candidates for new roles at various levels. This reshuffle is part of a broader initiative to incorporate fresh faces into the party, replacing those who have risen to MLA status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025