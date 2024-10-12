Left Menu

CM Dhami Celebrates Dussehra, Emphasizes Cultural Heritage Preservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the cultural significance of Dussehra at a Dehradun event, emphasizing the triumph of truth and justice. He underscored the importance of preserving Uttarakhand's heritage and announced plans for development projects in alignment with cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:08 IST
CM Dhami Celebrates Dussehra, Emphasizes Cultural Heritage Preservation
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the Dussehra Mahotsav at Parade Ground, Dehradun, where he extended festive greetings to thousands gathered. Dhami emphasized the festival's symbolism of truth's victory over falsehood and its integral role in cultural heritage.

In his address, Dhami reminded attendees of the lessons from iconic mythological events, highlighting how the noble path of truth leads to inevitable triumph over evil and arrogance, exemplified by the downfall of Ravana in the epic tale of Lord Ram.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to pledge towards eradicating internal evils and adhering to virtuous paths exemplified by Lord Ram's dedication, sacrifice, and adherence to principles even amidst adversity.

Dhami elaborated on Uttarakhand's historical and cultural ties to Lord Ram, including significant sites linked to his story. He celebrated the cultural practices like Ram Leelas, underlining their role in strengthening cultural bonds.

He commended efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore cultural values, mentioning the dedication of land for a state guest house in Ayodhya and renaming a wildlife sanctuary in honor of Mother Sita.

Dhami reiterated the commitment to safeguarding Uttarakhand's traditional integrity and cultural sanctity, asserting that preservation efforts remain at the forefront of the state's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024