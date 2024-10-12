CM Dhami Celebrates Dussehra, Emphasizes Cultural Heritage Preservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the Dussehra Mahotsav at Parade Ground, Dehradun, where he extended festive greetings to thousands gathered. Dhami emphasized the festival's symbolism of truth's victory over falsehood and its integral role in cultural heritage.

In his address, Dhami reminded attendees of the lessons from iconic mythological events, highlighting how the noble path of truth leads to inevitable triumph over evil and arrogance, exemplified by the downfall of Ravana in the epic tale of Lord Ram.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to pledge towards eradicating internal evils and adhering to virtuous paths exemplified by Lord Ram's dedication, sacrifice, and adherence to principles even amidst adversity.

Dhami elaborated on Uttarakhand's historical and cultural ties to Lord Ram, including significant sites linked to his story. He celebrated the cultural practices like Ram Leelas, underlining their role in strengthening cultural bonds.

He commended efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore cultural values, mentioning the dedication of land for a state guest house in Ayodhya and renaming a wildlife sanctuary in honor of Mother Sita.

Dhami reiterated the commitment to safeguarding Uttarakhand's traditional integrity and cultural sanctity, asserting that preservation efforts remain at the forefront of the state's agenda.

