Political Crossfire: Congress vs. AIMIM and BJP

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for statements benefiting BJP, urging him to act in the national interest. Owaisi advised Congress to unite opposition parties to counter BJP, while BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Congress 'parasite party'. BJP secured a majority in Haryana elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:05 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce political exchange, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has castigated AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for making statements that, intentionally or not, favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tiwari urged Owaisi to exercise restraint and act in the national interest, pointing to cases in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand as evidence.

The controversy was sparked by a video Owaisi posted on social media platform X, in which he recommended that Congress should collaborate with all opposition factions to defeat the BJP. He remarked, 'If Congress aims to outdo Modi, they must unite every opposition force, as they cannot manage it alone.'

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of being a 'parasite party,' relying on allies such as TMC, SP, Uddhav Sena, and AIMIM to bolster its stance against BJP. He highlighted Congress's failure to capitalize on anti-incumbency in Haryana, where BJP achieved a commanding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

