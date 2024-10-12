Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Aaditya Thackeray Takes Aim at Eknath Shinde Faction

On the festive occasion of Dussehra, Aaditya Thackeray, representing the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, launched a verbal attack on the rival Eknath Shinde faction. Speaking to supporters at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra, Aaditya asserted the authenticity of his faction, declaring, "The original Shiv Sena is here."

Reflecting on past Dussehra rallies, Aaditya recalled his grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy with pride, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He called for unity against their opponents, stressing the importance of the next election cycle for their party's future.

Aaditya Thackeray didn't hold back, accusing the Mahayuti Alliance, consisting of the Eknath Shinde faction, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, of rampant corruption. Asserting that Maharashtra's youth need jobs, he urged citizens to stand against what he labeled a 'khoke' government, urging them to vote for Shiv Sena UBT.

(With inputs from agencies.)