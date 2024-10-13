Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai. His body was moved to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. Siddique was attacked outside his son's office and was declared dead at Lilavati Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 07:36 IST
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, authorities transferred the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem, according to officials.

Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot by three assailants on Saturday in Mumbai. His remains were moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., officials reported.

The former minister was ambushed by the attackers just outside his son's office in Kher Nagar at approximately 9:30 p.m. While rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was ultimately pronounced dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024