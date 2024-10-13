Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai. His body was moved to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. Siddique was attacked outside his son's office and was declared dead at Lilavati Hospital.
In the early hours of Sunday, authorities transferred the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem, according to officials.
Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot by three assailants on Saturday in Mumbai. His remains were moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., officials reported.
The former minister was ambushed by the attackers just outside his son's office in Kher Nagar at approximately 9:30 p.m. While rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was ultimately pronounced dead.
