Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

In the early hours of Sunday, authorities transferred the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem, according to officials.

Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot by three assailants on Saturday in Mumbai. His remains were moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., officials reported.

The former minister was ambushed by the attackers just outside his son's office in Kher Nagar at approximately 9:30 p.m. While rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was ultimately pronounced dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)