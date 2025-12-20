U.S. Military Maneuvers in the Caribbean: No Fear of Russian Escalation

Amid heightened military activities in the Caribbean, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed concerns of a possible conflict with Russia over Venezuela. Speaking to reporters, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. had anticipated Russian rhetorical support for Venezuela's Maduro but deemed it insignificant in shaping their military strategy.

The Trump administration has notably increased military presence, deploying troops, an aircraft carrier, warships, and fighter jets to the region. Along with seizing sanctioned oil tankers, it has fortified its stance with a strategic vision to reclaim influence in the Western Hemisphere, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine.

Despite rising global concerns and Russia's warnings about U.S. decisions endangering international shipping routes, Rubio reassured that operations, including thwarting drug vessels, adhered to strict criteria and legal protocols. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers demand more transparency about the operations, cautioning against crossing thresholds without Congressional advisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)