U.S. Military Maneuvers in the Caribbean: No Fear of Russian Escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that the U.S. is unfazed by potential Russian escalation over Venezuela amid increased military presence in the Caribbean. The U.S. aims to reassert its dominance, strengthening sanctions and military operations, while downplaying Russian influence on Maduro’s regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:15 IST
Amid heightened military activities in the Caribbean, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed concerns of a possible conflict with Russia over Venezuela. Speaking to reporters, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. had anticipated Russian rhetorical support for Venezuela's Maduro but deemed it insignificant in shaping their military strategy.

The Trump administration has notably increased military presence, deploying troops, an aircraft carrier, warships, and fighter jets to the region. Along with seizing sanctioned oil tankers, it has fortified its stance with a strategic vision to reclaim influence in the Western Hemisphere, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine.

Despite rising global concerns and Russia's warnings about U.S. decisions endangering international shipping routes, Rubio reassured that operations, including thwarting drug vessels, adhered to strict criteria and legal protocols. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers demand more transparency about the operations, cautioning against crossing thresholds without Congressional advisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

