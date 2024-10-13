Kapil Sibal Critiques Disconnect Between RSS and BJP Government
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal critiqued RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent speech, pointing out inconsistencies between the RSS's statements and the actions of the BJP-led government. Sibal questioned the government's approach to minority rights and called for accountability, while Bhagwat voiced concerns over cultural and technological influences on society.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized what he describes as a disconnect between the recent statements by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the actions of the BJP-led government, which enjoys the RSS's support. Sibal made these remarks shortly after Bhagwat's speech on Vijayadashami.
In his address, Bhagwat lauded India's growing global stature but warned of conspiracies testing the nation's resolve. However, Sibal contends that the ground realities reflect societal ruptures since 2014, with minorities facing increasing challenges.
The former Union minister highlighted the lack of government accountability in safeguarding minority communities, citing recent incidents and controversial remarks by political leaders. Meanwhile, Bhagwat expressed concerns over the influence of modern culture and technology on children, challenging both political and social norms.
