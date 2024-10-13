Rao Inderjit Singh Dismisses Rebellion Rumors, Affirms Loyalty to BJP

Rao Inderjit Singh, the Union Minister, firmly denied reports suggesting his involvement in a rebellion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh confirmed his steadfast loyalty to the party and clarified on platform X that rumors of rebellion were baseless.

Amid these speculations, Singh ensured that all MLAs from the Ahirwal region, including him, stand unitedly with the BJP. The recent Haryana Assembly elections marked a milestone for the BJP, securing 48 seats, a significant lead over Congress.

In Haryana, the BJP secured a decisive victory, particularly in the Ahirwal region where 10 out of 11 seats went to the BJP. Among the victors was Singh's daughter, Arti Singh Rao. Singh, a longstanding leader respected among the Ahir community, maintains substantial support from his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)