EVM Controversy Sparks Tension in Haryana Elections

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for the Election Commission to address Congress' concerns about alleged EVM misuse in Haryana elections. Congress claims discrepancies, citing unusual battery percentages. The party, surprised by its defeat, seeks inquiries into the election process for potential irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:50 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urges the Election Commission to address concerns raised by the Congress regarding possible electronic voting machine (EVM) misuse in the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly elections. The Congress party has alleged discrepancies, particularly with battery percentages, in several EVMs involved in the voting process.

The Congress party, reeling from a defeat that was deemed unexpected after a decade of BJP's rule in Haryana, has filed multiple complaints to the Election Commission. These complaints focus on the EVMs' battery levels during vote counting in 20 assembly constituencies, prompting concerns about the integrity of election results.

Asserting the need for transparency, Sibal states that it is crucial for the Election Commission to clarify these issues. Though unable to provide all specifics, he stresses that any lack of transparency in the election process must be addressed. Meanwhile, the Congress continues to demand a thorough investigation into these claims.

