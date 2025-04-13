Kapil Sibal Accuses Government of Using ED to Suppress Congress

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has accused the Indian government of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to undermine the Congress Party, describing recent actions as an 'assault on democracy.' Sibal criticized the ED's decision to seize assets related to the National Herald case, emphasizing that it reflects the government's political motives.

Sibal's comments followed the ED's issuance of notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore linked to the Congress-controlled National Herald and Associated Journals Limited. The ED framed these actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, highlighting a larger financial probe.

Sibal further claimed that the current government aims to dismantle opposition through such tactics, indicating broader goals of using agencies to silence dissent against the ruling party. The investigation's roots trace back to a private complaint, contributed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, which alleged a fraudulent property acquisition scheme by Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)