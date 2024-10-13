Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Vision: Military as Domestic Powerhouse

Donald Trump plans to leverage the military for domestic policy during a potential second term, reassigning troops to the Mexico border and using military powers in new ways. His agenda, Agenda 47, includes confronting immigration and drug cartels through military means, raising concerns about civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:45 IST
Trump's Second Term Vision: Military as Domestic Powerhouse
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to expand the role of the military within domestic policy if he secures a second term. His ambitious plans involve reallocating American forces from overseas assignments to fortify the US-Mexico border.

This strategic shift centers around Trump's 'Agenda 47,' which focuses on curbing illegal immigration and drug trafficking through increased military presence and action. Key tactics include using the Navy for a maritime blockade targeting drug cartels and implementing military-led mass deportations.

These plans, however, have sparked alarm among human rights advocates who fear significant civil liberties violations. Despite these concerns, Trump's Republican allies appear largely supportive, viewing his tough stance on immigration as necessary to secure the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024