Trump's Second Term Vision: Military as Domestic Powerhouse

Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to expand the role of the military within domestic policy if he secures a second term. His ambitious plans involve reallocating American forces from overseas assignments to fortify the US-Mexico border.

This strategic shift centers around Trump's 'Agenda 47,' which focuses on curbing illegal immigration and drug trafficking through increased military presence and action. Key tactics include using the Navy for a maritime blockade targeting drug cartels and implementing military-led mass deportations.

These plans, however, have sparked alarm among human rights advocates who fear significant civil liberties violations. Despite these concerns, Trump's Republican allies appear largely supportive, viewing his tough stance on immigration as necessary to secure the border.

