Uttarakhand's Future Healthcare Hub: AIIMS Kichha

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the ongoing AIIMS Satellite Center construction at Khurpiya Farm, Kichha. The facility includes a 280-bed pre-fabricated hospital with modern amenities set to complete by 2025, providing comprehensive treatment under one roof, reducing the need for patients to travel elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:03 IST
CM Dhami conducts site inspection of AIIMS Satellite Center. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a thorough site inspection of the AIIMS Satellite Center under construction at Khurpiya Farm on Sunday. He meticulously gathered updates from the engineers associated with the executing agency and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) regarding the progress of the construction work.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significant impact the new AIIMS facility in Kichha will have, ensuring that patients can receive complete medical care without traveling outside the state. He expressed optimism that a fully equipped hospital under one roof will offer convenience and comprehensive healthcare services to the public.

The implementing agency outlined that the project involves building a 280-bed pre-fabricated hospital over 100 acres, adhering to National Disaster Management Authority standards, at a cost of Rs 351 crore. The hospital will feature ICU, OPD, IPD, nursing hostel, and a residential block with state-of-the-art facilities. They reported that the boundary wall is nearing completion, with other construction progressing rapidly.

Additionally, provisions for environmental sustainability, such as roadside tree planting and a proper drainage system, have been integrated into the project. The agency aims to complete construction by 2025, ensuring modern medical facilities for the region.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami engaged with the workers on-site, addressing their concerns and commending their efforts. He noted that the construction of AIIMS is a significant boon for the state, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative. Dhami also participated in planting a sapling on the AIIMS campus, symbolizing growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

