Tragic Fall in Janakpuri: Construction Worker Loses Life
A 32-year-old construction worker, Guddu Patel, died after falling from an unfinished building in Janakpuri, West Delhi. The incident is under investigation with authorities recording statements from co-workers and site supervisors. Officials are probing safety compliance on site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A construction worker identified as Guddu Patel, aged 32, tragically lost his life after falling from an under-construction building in Janakpuri, West Delhi on Tuesday.
A police report was filed after a PCR call informed officials about the accident. Patel was rushed to Mata Channan Devi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police are currently investigating the incident, recording statements from those present to understand the sequence of events. They are also examining whether safety measures were adhered to on-site. No foul play is suspected at this stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- construction
- accident
- fatality
- safety
- Delhi
- investigation
- Guddu Patel
- building
- fall
- Janakpuri
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates a Year of Progress and Service
Delhi Expands Health Coverage for Vulnerable Groups
Delhi Court Orders FIR Copy to Congress Youth President Amid Controversial Protest
Artemis Medicare Revamps VIMHANS to Revolutionize South Delhi Healthcare
Delhi Schools Undergo Digital Transformation for Enhanced Safety and Infrastructure