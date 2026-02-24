Tragic Fall in Janakpuri: Construction Worker Loses Life

A construction worker identified as Guddu Patel, aged 32, tragically lost his life after falling from an under-construction building in Janakpuri, West Delhi on Tuesday.

A police report was filed after a PCR call informed officials about the accident. Patel was rushed to Mata Channan Devi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police are currently investigating the incident, recording statements from those present to understand the sequence of events. They are also examining whether safety measures were adhered to on-site. No foul play is suspected at this stage.

